Posted: Jun 01, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 10:35 AM

Max Gross

Washington County saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases being reported over the weekend. The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health lists 325 total cases in Washington County, an increase of nine since Saturday. There are 35 listed deaths and 275 recoveries.

Osage County listed 95 cases, 85 recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County was not listed on Monday’s OSDH report, but most recently reported 23 cases, 22 recoveries and zero deaths. No new deaths were reported locally over the weekend or on Monday.

Statewide no new deaths were reported on Monday either. There are 6,573 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

