Posted: Jun 01, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 11:20 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation from Jerome Gnatek with the E911 board regarding discrepancies with county road names. Gnatek says there are 32 roads that have decimal points in their names that need to be changed for 911 mapping purposes.

One solution brought forth was to change the roads names to what they are commonly referred to as. For example, County Road 2 will be changed to John Deere Road, what it is known as to locals. Gnatek says the point is to avoid confusion.

Doug Sonenberg outlined an issue in the northwestern part of the county with road numbers. At county road five, all roads shift a quarter-mile to the east as a part of the angled county boundary. Sonenberg said a previous commissioner stated “the curvature of the earth” is the reasoning why the roads do not line up.

Gnatek says he will consult with R & S Digital, the firm tasked with 911 mapping to figure out the next steps in the process. Public notification of road name changes could be necessary in the future as well.