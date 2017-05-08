Posted: Jun 01, 2020 12:32 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 12:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning and got many important things accomplished.

District one commissioner Randall Jones alerted the public that he had made contact with a company that was willing to come to Pawhuska to give county employees an antibody test. This would let the employee know if he or she had COVID-19 in the past and now has antibodies against the virus.

The commissioners were presented with the contract from Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition to remove and dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. Terry Loftis with JL & Associates informed the commissioners that there were a few discrepancies in the contract from what they originally saw in the bid packet a few weeks ago. The biggest change was the length of time to complete the work. They had originally said 21 calendar days and the contract said 35 calendar days. The commissioners opted to sign the contract with the understanding that Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition will stick to their original offer of 21 days.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts told the commissioners that as of Friday there were only four active coronavirus cases in Osage County. Elected officials at the courthouse said things seemed to be flowing smoothly so they decided to keep the current rules and regulations in place there.

The commissioners awarded bid contracts to various companies to assist with road sign blanks and sand and concrete. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place at 10 a.m. next Monday at the Osage County Fairgrounds.