Posted: Jun 01, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, people are left with many questions. One such question people have is if they ever had the virus and never knew it. One way to find that out is by taking an antibody test, something district one commissioner Randall Jones is offering to county employees.

Jones said he will get the number of people who tested positive for the antibody test, but he won't get individual names. Jones added that it is free to the employee and the county. Jones said taking the test would be beneficial so that people could stay safe.

This test is designed to let the public know if you are a carrier or if you have previously had the virus.