Posted: Jun 01, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

A silver alert has been issued for a 54-year old Osage County man.

Charley Kowena was last seen Monday morning on State Highway 20 and County Rd 5451, which is just west of Hominy. He was last seen walking eastbound and is possibly trying to get to Lawton.

He was wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans. Kowena has a traumatic brain injury that effects his short-term memory and causes him to be confused. Because of this, he is imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.