Posted: Jun 01, 2020 2:33 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were presented with the formal contract from Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition to remove and dispose of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax at Monday morning's meeting. Terry Loftis of JL & Associates noted a few differences in the contract from the original bid.

The commissioners opted to sign the contract assuming Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition is willing to amend the contract to complete the work in 21 days. When speaking with the company last week, Loftis said they planned to start the work next Monday.