Posted: Jun 01, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A 24-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested after threatening his wife with a gun on Sunday afternoon. Jacob Barnett appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of threats to kill.

According to an affidavit, the female victim claimed she had to wrestle a semiautomatic handgun away from Barnett. The incident occurred at an apartment on the 1500 block of Bison Road in Bartlesville. The victim took the gun to a nearby parking lot and called police. Police took possession of the weapon.

Officers then went to the residence and patted Barnett down for weapons. He claimed the two had been having relationship issues. Barnett stated that he, “probably wouldn’t have done it.” He alleges that he did not ever point the gun at the victim.