Posted: Jun 01, 2020 7:18 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 7:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved open transfers for the 2020-21 school year on Monday night.

Next in the meeting, the board discussed the suspension of their agreement with OSSBA and K20 for services associated with developing a District Continuous Strategic Improvement Plan. Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent said there were multiple reasons to suspend the agreements. He said they do not know what next year looks like yet, but they do have a lot on their plate. This might make forming a committee difficult to achieve.

Costs is another thing Superintendent Vincent said the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education had to consider. He said they would have to pay $20,000 per year for two years if they continued with the agreement. No monies had been sent prior to Monday night's meeting. The suspension of the agreements was approved.

A contract with Edgenuity in the amount of $12,000 was also approved on Monday night. Superintendent Vince Vincent said it was for online curriculum and coursework for the 2020-21 school year. He said they use it in the district's alternative education program and for those who cannot get into an on-campus course. The program has also been used for students who have moved on in the past but have returned to get the credits they need in order to get their diploma.

Superintendent Vincent said the Dewey Public Schools gets a number of licenses that would cover any number of students that may be on the program at the same time. He said they used Edgenuity for the first time last year, and it is $500 cheaper this go around because there is no training fee.

Later in the meeting, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education took action to approve Superintendent Vince Vincent as a purchasing agent for the Dewey Independent School District. Based on the actions of the board, Superintendent Vincent is now an authorized representative for all federal programs, including: E-Rate, Child Nutrition, PL-874, the Building Fund, the Child Nutrition Fund, the Sinking Fund, the Activity Fund, and much more.

The following fundraisers were approved by the board as well:

High School Softball - Summer Skills Camp

High School Baseball - Summer Skills Camp

High School Girls’ Basketball - Summer Skills Camp

High School Football - Summer Skills Camp

High School / Middle School Softball - Fireworks Sales, Indoor Practice Facility Rental, Game Concessions, Tournament Fees & Shirt Sales, Hit-A-Thon, Fancloth Fan Gears Sales

Several letters of resignation would be approved and several hires were made as well on Monday night to end the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting.