Posted: Jun 01, 2020 8:19 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 8:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Public Service Company of Oklahoma Franchise Economic Development Contracts were discussed by the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

Mayor Tom Hays said PSO collects a franchise fee in the City of Dewey. He said the city gets that money back.

In turn, the City of Dewey has divided that money equally between the Tom Mix Museum, and the Washington County Historical Society. The WCHS primarily focuses on the Dewey Hotel in downtown Dewey.

Mayor Hay said the City of Dewey's auditor has recommended that the city obtain an audit from each of those entities to track how people's money is being spent. He said they have never required that from the Tom Mix Museum, nor the Washington County Historical Society, but the floor was open for that discussion to take place.

There is language in the current operating contracts with the Tom Mix Museum and the Washington County Historical Society. The contracts state that the entities are to report to the Dewey City Council on a quarterly basis on its financial standing, which has yet to occur.

The contracts further state that additional reports will be presented to the City of Dewey if so requested by the city. City Manager Kevin Trease said he requested copies of their audits, but neither entity could provide one. With the money that they send to the Tom Mix Museum and the Washington County Historical Society, Trease said it should be accounted for on an annual basis.

The contracts should be brought before the Dewey City Council in their next meeting on Monday, June 15th. Trease said he will language to the contracts that will require audits from the entities.