Posted: Jun 01, 2020 8:31 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2020 8:31 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget during a virtual meeting on Monday night. No one came forward to speak at the mandatory public hearing. Accommodations were made to allow the public the opportunity to speak despite it being a virtual meeting. Mayor Dale Copeland speaks on the budget.

City engineer Micah Siemers presented the Capital Improvement Projects budget at the meeting as well. The CIP plan includes upgrading vehicles for the fire department, police department and streets department. Several water projects fall under this umbrella also. Siemers says most goals were met as a part of this budget.

Budgets for the Bartlesville Municipal Authority, Bartlesville Education Authority and Bartlesville Development Authority were subsequently approved during the meeting. The BMA and BEA budgets required separate meetings.