Posted: Jun 02, 2020 9:27 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 9:27 AM

Ty Loftis

Water distribution crews continue testing and flushing water hydrants in zone eight and 13 throughout the city of Bartlesville.

Zone eight is on Kenwood Ave. and going south toward Nowata Rd. Also from the Caney River and east to Washington Blvd.

Zone 13 is parts of Adams Blvd. and going south to Nowata Rd. It also involves Washington Blvd. and going east to the Industrial Park.

Flushing will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until the work is complete. Discoloration of water may occur so use caution when doing laundry.