Posted: Jun 02, 2020 11:00 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 11:42 AM

Max Gross

Bartlesville Police have confirmed reports that a weapon was discharged by a private citizen in front of his yard near Tuxedo Boulevard and De Bell Avenue in Bartlesville.

The incident took place around 11:20 on Tuesday morning.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings says the man who fired the shots has been detained and not arrested.

Hastings reiterated that no one was injured in the incident. Bartlesville Police Department is investigating currently.