Posted: Jun 02, 2020 12:04 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 12:04 PM

Trey Stumpff

The School Board for Dewey Public Schools met virtually on Monday night for their monthly meeting. One of the key topics that was discussed during the meeting was how to move forward with summer activities for High School sports for DPS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic Director of Dewey Public Schools Travis Ruble, said that preparations are already underway. He mentioned that coaches are following guidelines that have been given to other area schools. These are similar to what some of the other area schools across the State of Oklahoma are following.

Ruble says the goal for the athletic department is for things to get better so they can have athletes back in mid-July.