Posted: Jun 02, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 1:56 PM

Max Gross

Protests are ongoing nationwide and at the state level amid tensions strung on by racism and police violence. Some have turned violent but at the local level a small, peaceful gathering to fight for justice is taking place in Bartlesville. Michael Harrison and Emily Florence stood outside the Bartlesville Community Center on Adams Boulevard to join the movement. Harrison says being out protesting feels like the right thing to do.

The pair stood with signs saying ‘Enough is Enough’ and ‘I can’t breathe’. Florence says they have the full support of the Bartlesville Police Department. Two officers in patrol cars were on scene to make sure everything remained peaceful. Florence says they want to show support for those who feel oppressed.

Florence says they have started a Facebook Page called ‘Black Lives Matter Bartlesville Community'. She says a larger gathering is planned for Saturday but they are unsure what it will look like yet.