Max Gross

The Cherokee Nation announced a sizable financial gift to the Nowata County Emergency Management department on Tuesday. The amount wasn’t specified but NCEM director Laurie Summers says the donation will be substantial and will greatly assist the department. Summers says the Cherokee Nation has shown support for emergency management departments around the area.

Summers was hired to head the department in April 2019. Since, she has secured donation funds from several different sources. Summers says NCEM must hit certain benchmarks before it can qualify for Emergency Management Performance Grants from the state.

Summers says it’s a goal to build an emergency operations center for the county. She talks about other ways the donated funds will help.

The donation will be presented to the Nowata County Commissioners in the form of a resolution on Monday.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata County Emergency Management / Facebook)