Posted: Jun 02, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2020 2:27 PM

Max Gross

Phase three of the ‘Open Up & Recover Safely’ plan has been instituted statewide and that means several more things will be open to the public in Bartlesville. Few mitigation measures remain in place at this time.

There are still occupancy restrictions in effect for retail establishments, gyms, restaurants and bars. Masks or face coverings remain recommended but not required. City Councilman Paul Stuart does not want the community to become complacent.

Stuart noted a slight uptick in cases against recent trends. The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it will stop reporting on cities individually and will return to reporting cases by county only.