Posted: Jun 03, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 10:52 AM
Stormwalker Ranch Open for Business Giveaway Grand Prize Winner Announced
Tom Davis
Stormwalker Ranch is open for business and they are letting everyone know with a huge giveaway promotion.
As we counted down to Phase-3 of the Governor's plan to open Oklahoma back up "responsibly and safely", Stormwalker Ranch decided we need some fun. So...each week in May, Stormwalker Ranch gave away some amazing prizes designed to encourage you!
WEEK 1 PRIZE WAS: A Year of Hair Treatments at the Edge Salon (a $1300 value)
WEEK 2 PRIZE WAS: A month's worth of massages. Four, 60-minute therapeutic massages from both: Bodyscape Therapeutic Massage and Simple Serenity
WEEK 4 PRIZE WAS: Annual YMCA Family Membership
GRAND PRIZE IS: A Trip of a Lifetime to include a $3,000 Delta Gift Card and a 7-Night stay in a 2-bedroom Villa.
Clay and Phyllis Scott, the founders of Stormwalker Ranch announced the grand prize winner live on KWON 1400 AM and 93.3 FM Wednesday morning.
Congratulations, to LeAnne Wright! Enjoy your vacation from Stormwalker Ranch!
Stormwalker Ranch is located on almost 60 acres of northeast Oklahoma prairie and includes a beautiful welcome center, riding trails, forested areas, grass-covered fields, training pens, active paddocks, indoor stalls, a fully-enclosed indoor riding arena, and more. Stormwalker Ranch provides clients with tailored equine experiences.
Read below to learn more about Generation Ride! (Equine riding lessons for ages 5-95, schooling shows], adult outreach programs, faith-based camp programs [Buckaroo Days, Hoofbeats, Trailblazers], special events [annual Harvest Festival], and more!
