Posted: Jun 03, 2020 9:44 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 9:44 AM

Ty Loftis

All Osage Nation offices are closed until further notice because of a possible exposure to the coronavirus. The health center will remain open, along with the counseling center and the Osage Nation Primary Residential Treatment Center. The Osage Nation Domestic Violence Center can be reached at 918-287-5422.

The closure is a direct result of people who had tested positive for the coronavirus being at an area funeral and the election from Monday.