Posted: Jun 03, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

A personal injury collision occurred on Tuesday evening in Osage County about five miles west of Burbank.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 60 and another was traveling westbound. The vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the centerline and one of the vehicles traveling east swerved right to avoid a collision.

The vehicle then drove into a culvert, hitting the other car traveling eastbound. After impact, the westbound vehicle rolled one time and landed on its wheels. The vehicle that had been hit departed the roadway to the left, coming to a stop in the ditch.

Two of the three individuals involved in the collision went to the hospital, but were admitted in stable condition. The cause of the collision was inattentive driving.