Posted: Jun 03, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 10:16 AM

Max Gross

Washington County is reported to have 334 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There are 276 confirmed recoveries and 36 listed deaths in Washington County according to the latest report.

Osage County lists 96 cases, 86 recoveries and eight deaths. Recently a reported surfaced that an Osage County corrections officer tested positive for the virus. No one else at the Osage County jail tested positive. Nowata County remains at 23 cases, 22 recoveries and zero deaths.

Statewide two deaths were reported on Wednesday. In total 341 Oklahomans have died from coronavirus. 6,805 total cases have been reported in Oklahoma.