Posted: Jun 03, 2020 11:46 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 11:46 AM

Max Gross

The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force presented its plan to assist small businesses in Bartlesville at Monday night’s city council meeting. Bartlesville Development Authority president David Wood said assistance needed to be targeted, efficient and financially responsible.

Bartlesville businesses that were current on electric, water and gas utility payments as of the February billing cycle and now carry a past due balance will have the past due portion paid. The total cost of this program is expected to be less than $150,000.

Also, Economic development funds will be used to help secure loans for local small businesses in need of assistance to recover from the negative impact of the pandemic. Businesses can receive loans of up to $25,000 with zero interest for the first 12 months. Wood talks more about the assistance.

This only applies for Bartlesville owned businesses. Those interested should contact their local bank. The city council approved the appropriation of up to $650,000 from the Economic Development Fund.