Posted: Jun 03, 2020 3:53 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 3:53 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville nursing homes have been one of the major outbreaks sites for COVID-19. Although the state is no longer recording data from these sites there was an outbreak that started to build up towards the end of May at Heritage Manor in Bartlesville, according to city manager Mike Bailey.

In the last executive order report issued from the state, 27 cases were listed (15 residents, 12 staff members) and one death. 30 of the 36 deaths in Washington County have been associated with nursing home or long-term care facilities.