Posted: Jun 04, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual training that focuses on how you can mentally and professionally reboot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dannelle Newnam will focus on the mental and professional elements of focus, anxiety, and returning to a “normal” routine. The virtual training will be held via Zoom on Monday, June 8th. You can find a registration link here.

Once you register, you will receive a link to the Zoom call. Expect the link to be sent to you within 24 hours of the scheduled call.