Posted: Jun 04, 2020 1:51 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education discussed the possibility of approving and renewing vendor contracts in their meeting this weeks.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said most of the vendor contracts were renewals. He said a lot of the contracts are not monetary contract, but are rather membership dues. DPS gets policy tid bits and advice as new laws are put on the books. The district also gets some help with the unemployment aspect of their business.

There were two changes in their vendor contracts that were noted. Superintendent Vincent said DPS's liability and property insurance premium has increased by $20,000. He said they still have the most secure option for a school district through the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group.

Workers compensation for Dewey Public Schools through the Oklahoma School Assurance Group also went up from $23,000 annually to $25,000.

The vendor contracts were approved by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education.