Posted: Jun 04, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tower Center at Unity Square announced their first summer concert set to take place on Friday, July 10th. The sizzlin' summer concert series will feature live music, food trucks and the Bartlesville Fire Department will be on hand to cool the kids off. There will be many other games and activities as well.

Music begins at 6 o' clock with Something Steel and continues at 8 with The Get Down Band. The Tower Center at Unity Square officially opened last week.