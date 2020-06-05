Posted: Jun 05, 2020 11:38 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 11:54 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 8th at 1:30 p.m. that is in regards to the proposed budget for Washington County's General Fund and Sales Tax Fund for Fiscal Year 2020-21.

Once the public hearing closes, the board will take possible action to adopt the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Estimate of Needs and Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 as of March 31st, 2020 for Washington County General Fund and Sales Tax.

The Washington County Budget Board will convene in the basement of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.