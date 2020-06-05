Posted: Jun 05, 2020 12:40 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Casa Hispana’s mission of helping families, Hispanic families in particular, positively integrate into the community received additional help recently in the form of a $5,000 donation by the Bartlesville area's Arvest Foundation.

Kim Adams, local bank president for Arvest, presented the check to Casa Hispana executive director Mili Cappelletti and board member Clarissa Rowley.

“Through the generosity of the Arvest Foundation we will be able to further our mission,” said Cappelletti. “With this donation we will continue to welcome new families and help them connect with the community resources they need.”

Casa Hispana’s mission is to provide support to help individuals address a wide range of everyday issues such as housing, utilities, medical care, social services and community needs.

Casa Hispana’s many resources include group activities for students, seminars on parenting strategies, and partnerships with other organizations to provide English and citizenship classes, low-cost dental care, and more.

“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support Casa Hispana,” Adams said. “We appreciate the important work this organization provides, and we hope the donation reflects the foundation’s ongoing commitment to making Bartlesville a better place to live, work and play.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.