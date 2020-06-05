Posted: Jun 05, 2020 1:21 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 2:10 PM

In mid-May, the Dewey City Council unanimously approved for improvements to be made to the Dewey Fire Department located at 801 N. Cherokee Avenue.

This week, City Manager Kevin Trease said everything is moving ahead as scheduled. He said they are going to replace four overhead bay doors and three openers at Dewey Fire.

Over time, the overhead bay doors have worn out. The parts for the openers are also obsolete. The 12-foot by 12-foot doors with three rows of glass in them are heavy, and it is extremely difficult to open them by hand. They are going to replace the exterior east and south sheet metal and trim at the fire station as well.

Trease said they planned on making these improvements to the Dewey Fire Department while they were putting the finishing touches on the new Dewey Police Station next door.

The City of Dewey has contracted with both Overhead Door and Robert Lee Construction, LLC for the project, which is estimated to cost $23,000. The money will come from the City of Dewey's Capital Improvement Budget for the year.

Trease said he hopes to have the projects complete by Wednesday, July 1st.