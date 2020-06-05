Posted: Jun 05, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 1:25 PM

Max Gross

31 pieces of land will be available to purchase at the Nowata County resale auction on Monday. The event will take place at the Nowata County Courthouse at 9 a.m. If there is a large attendance the auction could move to the courthouse foyer. Nowata County treasurer Lynn Wesson said in previous county commissioners meetings that it was important to hold the auction. Wesson talks about what to expect.

Any property sold at auction will go back on to the county tax roll. Wesson stressed that this important given the current financial situation. Anyone interested should fill out bidder packet beforehand.