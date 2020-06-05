Posted: Jun 05, 2020 1:26 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 1:26 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve an agreement with Envision Civil Contractors LLC for the construction of the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project in District Three. Next, discussion and consideration and possible action to approve and issue the notice to proceed to Envision Contractors LLC for the construction of the Wolfe Creek Bridge in District Three.

State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be on the Washington County Commissioners’ agenda for their meeting. This project includes project maintenance on Bison Road from Tuxcedo Boulevard to 1600 Road and West on 1600 to North/South 3890 Road.

Also a letter to Joe Allen Jeter regarding retirement from the free fair board and letter to Martin Blum regarding appointment to Free Fair Board will be discussed by the Commissioners.

The rural economic plan for the fiscal year will be discussed at Monday’s Washington County Commissioners’ meeting. This is a closeout report for the Fiscal Year 2020.

A donation resolution to the Emergency Operations Center from the Cherokee Nation will be on the agenda as well.

At 10:00 a.m., a bid opening will take place regarding ballot printing for the Washington County Election Board.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, June 8th, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave.