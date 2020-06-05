Posted: Jun 05, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 1:36 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and first lady Sarah Stitt will moderate a roundtable on race on Sunday night. Panelists include Stronger Together founder Clarence Hill, Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Marcus Williams and Pastor Herbert Cooper from People’s Church OKC.

Topics of discussion will include personal experiences with racism in Oklahoma, law enforcement and community reaction to George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, and how Oklahomans can engage in being part of the solution.

Stitt released this statement on the roundtable, “It was heavy on my heart to take this moment to listen and learn from leaders in Oklahoma’s African American community and help Oklahomans come together and engage in productive conversations to create a better state for our children and our future.”

The roundtable can be viewed on Governor Kevin Stitt’s YouTube page.