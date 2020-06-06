Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

COVID-19 UPDATE 6-6-20

Tom Davis
Washington County has two more COVID-19 cases reported since Friday for a total of 340 cases with 37 deaths and 279 recoveries.
 
Osage County has 102 cases, 8 deaths and 86 recoveries.
 
Nowata County has 23 cases, no deaths and 22 recoveries. 
 
As of this advisory, there are 7,059 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
 
There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 28:
  • One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 347 total deaths in the state.

