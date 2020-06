Posted: Jun 08, 2020 10:06 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music is gearing up for their Especially for Kids Events in July.

Rose Hammerschmidt and Tamika Straw appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program Monday to talk about events July 13-18 that not only engages the youngsters with music, but also with books in the events on July 14th and 16th.

Rose Hammerschmidt reminds parents that RSVPs are required this season to that the children can be responsibily spaced during the events to maintain safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

