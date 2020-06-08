Posted: Jun 08, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 10:17 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a single vehicle accident occurred in Nowata County on Sunday, sending a man to the hospital in critial condition.

The accident occurred approximately seven miles west of Nowata on State Highway 60 and County Road 406. The OHP said the crash took place 30 minutes before midnight.

The report states that 43-year-old Timothy Remington of Arkansas City, Kansas was transported by Air E-Vac to the St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with head injuries. He was admitted in critical condition. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Remington had his seatbelt equipped and in use when the crash occurred. The air bags also deployed in his 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

The scene is being investigated by: Trooper Randall Cordero #405 with the Nowata County Detachment of Troop L. Trooper Ben Bertram #345 with the Craig County Detachment of Troop L, Nowata PD, Nowata EMS, and Air-EVAC assisted with the crash.