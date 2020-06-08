Posted: Jun 08, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

A two-vehicle, head-on crash with injuries had two people hospitalized and traffic bottle-necked on US 75 in front of Atwood's in Bartlesville.

Around 12:46 pm, a crash involving a pickup and an SUV closed down the south bound lane of the 3100 block of SE Washington (US 75) .

Captain Jay Hastings with the Bartlesville Police Department says a truck heading northbound on US 75 drifted accross the center lane hitting a black SUV.

We have since learned that the driver of the pickup had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a Tulsa hospital and is reported to be in critical condition with leg injuries.

The other driver and a passenger in the black SUV were taken to Ascension Saint John Jane Phillips for treatment of injuries.

Still, no names have been released so far.