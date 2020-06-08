Posted: Jun 08, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 10:24 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners covered several different topics during a meeting on Monday morning. Kay Spurgeon is set to become the county clerk officially. Chris Freeman had announced that she was resigning at last week’s meeting.

Spurgeon sat in as the clerk on Monday. The commissioners approved a resolution for a turnover audit. This is standard protocol for when an officer leaves and is replaced.

The board opted to table an item regarding the sales tax plan for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The commissioners wanted to see all county officers present before making a decision. In previous years, this plan has been discussed over multiple meetings. An item regarding a detention services contract with Craig County was also tabled.

The Nowata County Commissioners plan to take up tabled items at next Monday’s meeting.