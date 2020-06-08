Posted: Jun 08, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 10:36 AM

Max Gross

There are no new local COVID-19 cases being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday. Statewide, there is an increase of 55 cases for a total of 7,205 in Oklahoma. One new death is being reported in Tulsa County as the only new deaths across the state.

Washington County remains with 340 cases, 281 recoveries and 37 deaths. Osage County lists 102 cases, 88 recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County reported a new case on Sunday, totaling 24 with 22 recoveries and zero listed deaths.

349 people have died in Oklahoma and over 6,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

