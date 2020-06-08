Posted: Jun 08, 2020 11:54 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 11:54 AM

Trey Stumpff

Pastor of Grace Community Church in Bartlesville, Dr. Rod Macilvaine will once again host a weekly prayer for our city on Tuesday, June 9 th at 12:30 p.m.on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. You can also watch the prayer online at KWONTV.com

Dr. Macilvaine says that it is good to keep doing prayer in times like these. Here is Macilvaine praying during last week’s prayer session.

You can also stream the broadcast on the Bartlesville Radio App.