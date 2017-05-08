Posted: Jun 08, 2020 1:04 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 1:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners elected to open the courthouse two weeks ago with procedures in place so that a select number of people could enter the building at once. Since that time, the commissioners have checked in with employees of the courthouse at every meeting making sure everything is still going OK to see if anything should be changed.

Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse continues to allow only one person in her office at a time, but says she is no longer requiring them to wear masks. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts did inform the commissioners of the six Osage Nation employees who tested positive last week, but to his knowledge that hasn't spread any further. District three commissioner Darren McKinney made the recommendation to keep the current regulations in place.

At the meeting, the commissioners also signed a form allowing E-911 Director Kay Kelley to apply for any grants across the state.