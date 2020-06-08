Posted: Jun 08, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Following a public hearing that last all but a minute on Monday afternoon, the Washington County Budget Board adopted the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Estimate of Needs.

Washington County Clerk Annette Smith said they also adopted proposed financial statements for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 as of March 31st, 2020 for the County General Fund and Sales Tax. She the items will now go to Washington County's Excise & Equalization Board.

The Excise and Equalization Board will review the budget before making a decision to approve it. Once approved, the budget will head to Oklahoma's auditors and inspectors. Washington County's budget has to be in the hands of the state by Tuesday, June 30th so the county can start the new fiscal year on Wednesday, July 1st.

The Washington County Excise and Equalization Board will meet on Wednesday, June 17th. Smith said the budget is the same as in years past. She said Washington County has a great reserve and they are continually watching out for the county's employees so they can pay them.

The Washington County Budget Board has been in place since 2008, and it was established to make the budget process easier for all involved. The budget will be revisited in September after Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes works with the numbers from the ad valorem taxes. Smith said they will then know how much money is left over at the end of the fiscal year.