Posted: Jun 08, 2020 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 2:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2020.

This marks the second consecutive year it has received the honor, which is based on customer feedback. Kim Adams, the president of Arvest in Bartlesville, said they are excited to receive this recognition.

Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 40,000 bank customers across the world.

Arvest ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website.

Adams said it is always rewarding to receive recognition based on customer feedback because their customers are the ones they are here to serve. She said they trust that all of their customers know they are more committed than ever to providing the solutions they need, especially during such an uncommon time.

Adams also wants to thank their associates for the roles they play and the commitment they continue to show every day as they prepare to resume some sense of normalcy in the coming weeks and months. She said they have been helping their customers by providing drive-thru services and electronic services during the coronavirus pandemic. She said they are ready to take care of your financial needs; they are committed to taking care of their customers.

All financial institutions offering a checking and/or savings account were considered, and survey participants were asked to identify all banks where they have opened checking or savings accounts. Participants then rated those institutions on five criteria: trust, terms & conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.

This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2020. In addition to being part of last year’s “World’s Best Banks” list, Forbes named Arvest one of “America’s Best Large Employers” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” in 2018. Adams said they love to see Forbes recognizing Arvest for a wide variety of categories.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

