Posted: Jun 08, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told the Board of Osage County Commissioners that they are doing all they can to keep their inmates spread apart, but Virden says they are beginning to run out of space.

A corrections officer at the jail tested positive for COVID-19 a little over a week ago. This is why keeping his inmates safe is Virden's top priority.

All other staff members and inmates at the jail tested negative for the coronavirus.