Posted: Jun 08, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 2:42 PM

Max Gross

The OSSAA has board of directors meeting slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. That group could choose to vote in favor or against suspending the summer dead period. This period is slated to last nine days surrounding the Fourth of July. This period is intended to keep athletes away from OSSAA schools and sanctioned activities during the holiday.

However, some area coaches have opined that dead period will be suspended since athletes did not participate in any sanctioned activities from mid-March to the beginning of June. The OSSAA essentially reset its summer calendar to what it would have looked like before the pandemic shutdown at its May meeting.

The dead period was first instituted for the summer of 2019. This caused local issues with the Glen Winget Memorial Tournament that’s played in downtown Bartlesville each Independence Day. Because Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium is owned by Bartlesville Public Schools, all Oklahoma teams had to play tournament games at the Oklahoma Wesleyan practice field.

The meeting will take place over teleconference from the OSSAA offices in Oklahoma City.