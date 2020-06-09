Posted: Jun 09, 2020 9:30 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Economic Development Authority on Facebook said Dewey needs a great fireworks celebration this 4th of July.

In order to do so, the Dewey Civic Association needs everyone's help. Due to the pandemic, the organization was not able to fund raise during those few months, jeopardizing the ability to have a show this year. Now is the time when everyone can help out to make sure the Dewey community puts on a great show celebrating our country's freedom.

Anyone interested in giving a donation for the event, can contact Cassie Hayes at Dewey City Hall. Simply call 918.534.2272.

In order to comply with CDC guidelines, the Dewey Duck Derby – better known as the Fantastic Flotilla of Fake Fowl – will not take place this year. Food and music will not be on hand at Don Tyler Park neither.