Posted: Jun 09, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

A date to return to regular business has not been set by Arvest Bank quite yet, but there is hope that the bank will announce a reopening date soon.

Kim Adams, the president of Arvest in Bartlesville, said they are setting up plexiglass and getting things in place now. She said they are doing this so they can let people into the bank lobbies.

Arvest had to shut down their lobbies because of COVID-19. They made the shift to offer drive-thru and electronic services during the height of the pandemic.

Adams said they want to get back to hosting their Friday Forum as soon as they can, too.

However, Arvest Bank in Bartlesville wants to keep people healthy and make sure they are social distancing. Arvest is doing what they can come up with ideas for the Friday Forum. An announcement on all operations may be made in the days to come.

Adams said Arvest thanks their customers for their commitment. She said the bank wants to continue to show that same commitment to their customers.