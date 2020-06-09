Posted: Jun 09, 2020 3:34 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2020 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Sanitation crews of Bartlesville will no longer be serving customers who are in violation of the City’s trash collection ordinance. City Crews have been accommodating customers who likely are mistakenly breaking these rules, but specifications of recently purchased trucks will force a change.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says sanitation crews will be putting stickers on polycarts to any customer who is in violation of the ordinance. Henry explains the difficulty for the new trucks to service customers if the carts aren’t placed where they need to be:

“The arm on the new trucks can’t pick up carts that are placed too close to other items. It is very important that everyone place their cart at least five feet away from any obstruction, with the lid pointed toward the road.”

Henry says these stickers will stay on the carts for the next two or three weeks, but customers who fail to follow these procedures will no longer be serviced after that. For more information, you can call the Public Works Department at 918-338-4130.