Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s planning for Leadership Bartlesville Class of 30 has begun, and you are invited if you are interested in expanding your horizons.

If you are wanting to know more about local and state government, education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives, the Chamber says Leadership Bartlesville is for you. The program is community-based and is designed to develop strong leaders in the Bartlesville/Dewey area.

Applications are due Tuesday, July 7th. This year’s Leadership Bartlesville Class will begin in August and end in May, meeting one full-day session each month. A link to apply can be found here.

Leadership Bartlesville is an issue-oriented leadership development program of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce that informs, motivates, and increases the awareness of selected participants through seminars and interaction with community decision makers. The goals for the Leadership Bartlesville program are to develop participant awareness of the Bartlesville area, its problems, challenges, and opportunities by examining the major systems which contribute to patterns of life in the area; to provide opportunities for communication among emerging and established leadership for public and private organizations, planning bodies, and commissions; and to motivate and encourage participants to assume community leadership roles.

Leadership Bartlesville is open to all interested residents of the Bartlesville area and does not discriminate because of age, sex, race, religion, or national origin. Participants are selected on the basis of ability, demonstrated interest in the Bartlesville community, and insight for effective leadership.

The deadline for completed applications is July 7th at 5pm. Completed applications can be submitted on-line or can returned to the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Leadership Bartlesville, 201 SW Keeler, Bartlesville, OK 74003. If mailing, they must be postmarked by June 30, 2020.

Commitment

The program consists of a two-day orientation retreat, which is mandatory, and nine monthly class sessions. The program requires a definite commitment of time on the part of each participant as well as their employer. Due to the highly competitive nature of the program, the class size is limited to no more than 27. If a class member cannot attend a scheduled session, they must notify the Program Chairs 48 hours prior to that session. Members with more than 1.5 sessions of absence will be dropped from the program without a tuition refund, unless the Leadership Bartlesville Steering Committee chairman has previously approved absences above the limit. Excused absence requests must be submitted in writing.

Class XXX Program Schedule

(Session topics may switch but dates are set)

August 13 | 5-7pm | Welcome Reception

August 17-18 | 8:30-am-5pm & Aug.19 8-1pm | Orientation Retreat- Mandatory

September 10 | 8am-5pm | Community Services

September 24 | 11am-1pm | Connect luncheon

October 8 | 8am-5pm | City Government

October 22 | 11am-1pm | Connect luncheon

November 12 | 8am-5pm | Healthcare

December 10 | 8am-5pm | Education

December 15 | 5-7pm | Christmas Party

January 14 | 8am-5pm | Criminal Justice

February 11 | 8am-5pm | Economic Development/Large Business

February 25 | 11am-1pm | Class Project planning luncheon

March 11 | 8am-5pm | Small Business

**April 7 | 7:30am-5:30pm OKC | Bartlesville Day at the Capitol (tentative date)

April 30 | 8am-5pm | Tourism and the Arts

May 13 | 8am-2pm | Capstone Presentations

May 13 | 6pm-9pm | Graduation at Chamber’s Annual Gala and Awards

Participants should note times and plan to stay until the end of each session.

Interview

Applicants must be available for brief interview.

Notification

All applicants will be notified by mail of acceptance or non-acceptance into the program by August 1, 2020.

Tuition Fee

Tuition for Leadership Bartlesville is $975. After notification of acceptance, payment will be due on or before

August 13, 2020. If tuition is not received, an alternate member will be named after the due date.

Sponsoring Organization

Nominees for the Leadership Bartlesville program must have the support and commitment of their sponsoring business or organization. The signature of the sponsoring organization is necessary as an indication of support of the nominee’s participation in Leadership Bartlesville, and understanding of the attendance requirements and expense involved.

If you have questions about the Leadership Bartlesville Program or this application please contact Sherri Wilt at the Chamber of Commerce. By phone at 336-8708 or by e-mail – SWilt@bartlesville.com.