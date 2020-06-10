Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 10:44 AM

Max Gross

Just one new local COVID-19 case has been reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday. That new positive case is being reported in Osage County to make 103 positives with 89 recoveries and eight deaths.

Washington County remains level at 343 cases with 37 deaths and 283 recoveries. Nowata County still lists 24 cases, 22 recoveries and one death. No new cases were reported in either county on Wednesday.

Statewide 117 new cases are being reported for a total of 7,480. Two additional deaths are being reported on Wednesday, neither in the area. In total, 355 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

