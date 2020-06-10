Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:49 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive will be taking place on Friday, June 19th from noon to 6:00 p.m., and you are welcome to schedule an appointment.

The blood drive will take place at the Student Center for Dewey Public Schools, located at #1 Bull Dogger Road. Every donor that is 18-year-old or older can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Test results will be mailed post-donation. The antibody test has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of the coronavirus.

As thanks to those helping the Oklahoma Blood Institute rebuild their blood supply, all donors will receive a Boots & Badges t-shirt and their choice of one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma or two tickets to Safari Joe's H2O Water Park.

Last year, the Dewey Police Department bested the Dewey Fire Department in the Boots & Badges Blood Drive challenge.

To schedule your appointment, call the Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877.340.8777. You can also apply by going to obi.org.