Posted: Jun 10, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2020 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska public works department was recently working on a major sewer line replacement project between 14th and 17th street just west of Lynn ave. This was a DEQ order and while Public Works Director Mark Chamberlain says there is still some dirt cleanup to do, he says it went very well.

Chamberlain said he has seen about 10 residential meter service line breaks. Most of these are because of the heavy trash trucks running through town.

There was one fire hydrant replacement throughout the month and crews completed 51 work orders.